Govt decides to divide Lahore into two districts: sources

LAHORE: In order to ensure better administrative facilities to citizens, the Punjab government has decided to divide Lahore into two districts, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The district administration have submitted to the commissioner Lahore a new administrative structure wherein Lahore is likely to be divided into two districts, sources told ARY News.

The new administrative structure was finalised by senior Punjab bureaucrats who had been working on it for the past one year.

Sources said the new structure would be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar soon, while final approval to divide the provincial capital into two districts would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Lahore is the capital of the Punjab province and is the country’s 2nd largest city after Karachi with a population of over 11 million. It is the 18th largest city proper in the world.

Being the regional urban centre of commercial, financial, industrial and socio-cultural significance, the provincial capital of Punjab is faced with a number of challenges – over population, unplanned growth, congestion, pollution etc.

