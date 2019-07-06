Govt making efforts to bring uniformed tax system: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar on Saturday said that government was making efforts to make the new tax system easier, ARY News reported.

“We are moving to new tax system from old one,” said Hammaz Azhar while talking to media.

He said that there are millions of commercial consumers in Pakistan which don’t pay sales tax. Hammad Azhar said that the incumbent government was making efforts to bring equal taxation system in the country.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Ali Zaidi earlier today (Saturday) in a press conference said that the real motive for strict actions on asset recovery is to increase trade and industrialization in the country.

“Green Channel will be increased from 40 to 60 percent,” announced Zaidi.

Zaidi also told that the prices of edible ghee and oil would not be increased after strict directives from the Prime Minister himself.

Chairman FBR also announced that none of the accounts have been frozen as yet of the people who failed to or refused to declare assets in the government’s declaration (amnesty) scheme.

Zaidi expressed that they had been working diligently towards ending misuse of power in the institute and bettering the workings of the Federal Board of Revenue.

Speaking on the IMF bailout package Zaidi said that the International body had given a major relief to the government in terms and conditions.

Zaidi expressed resolve to completely automate the processes of the institute and its dealings.

