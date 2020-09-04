Federal govt ends winter vacations for schools

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to overcome the educational loss of students due to COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government on Friday decided to end winter vacations for educational institutions this year, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of education, summer vacations will not be observed this year in all the federal government-run educational institutions and private schools.

The federal government also increased working days to six for the schools. Special classes will be conducted on every Saturday to overcome the educational loss, read the statement.

Read More: Fed govt plans to reopen educational institutes in phases: Shafqat Mahmood

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the government planned to reopen educational institutes in a phase-wise manner, setting the priority of opening it from higher secondary classes to middle and primary gradually.

Addressing a presser, Shafqat Mahmood had said that the final decision on reopening educational institutes would be made by September 07. “Students have suffered a lot due to the closure and we have received suggestions regarding reopening,” he had said as the country was witnessing a declining trend of coronavirus.

Comments

comments