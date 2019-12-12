Govt to ensure transparent accountability, bring back looted money: Dr Firdous  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will ensure impartial and transparent accountability process in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous reiterated that the government is committed to bring back looted money from abroad.

The special assistant maintained that the incumbent government believes in rule of law and supremacy of constitution, adding that they will not compromise on ongoing accountability process in the country at any cost.

She said that they will bring change in the country by recovering money looted from the national exchequer and by ensuring even-handed and transparent accountability.

Lashing out at the PML-N government, Dr Firdous said that the past government had put an addition burden of Rs4.5bn on domestic consumers through LNG contract.

She urged the parliament to play its due role for the welfare of the common man.

Responding to a question, the special assistant said that the footprints of PIC incident lead to a political party, adding that the activists of the PML-N turned the lawyers protest violent.

