Government to establish sex offenders’ database: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that federal government is planning to establish a database to register and track the sex offenders, ARY News reported.

During his address to the joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that PTI led federal government will table a bill in National Assembly within few days for stringent punishment to the rapists and child abusers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The government is seriously thinking to introduce legislation in the Parliament for strict punishment for sex offenders to curb incidents of rape and sexual assault, he added.

“I was especially thinking what would have happened to the children (of Motorway rape victim)… We all know how much trauma they go through,” the prime minister told the ruling and coalition members.

Read More: Government to table bill for rapists’ castration, hanging

The prime minister said, Abid, the prime suspect of motorway incident, was already involved in the rape and several other unreported offences but was never given exemplary punishment.

Earlier on Sep 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the incident has shaken the entire nation and criminals like “motorway rapists” should be hanged publicly.

In an interview with private news channel, the prime minister said that motorway gang-rape incident has hit entre nation on a personal level and all pedophiles, rapists should be chemically castrated.

The horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, occurred last week on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Shafqat, one of the two men believed to be the culprits of the gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway was arrested yesterday and he confessed to his crime. Whereas, Abid Ali is still at large and is expected to be arrested soon.

Comments

comments