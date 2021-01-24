‘Govt to implement EV Policy for four wheelers soon’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science Technology Fawad Chaudhry said the government will soon finalize the mechanism for the successful implementation of the Electric Vehicle (EV) policy for four-wheelers in the country aimed to reduce pollution levels and generate employment in the transport sector.

“There was a delay in the issuance of an ordinance but hopefully it would be addressed soon,” said Fawad adding, EV policy proposals would be presented to President Arif Alvi for its final approval.

Minister said that the public would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under this new policy as PTI led government is promoting EVs in the country.

The federal cabinet on Dec.22 had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

Read more: ECC approves mobile device manufacturing, electric vehicle policy

Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were approved by the federal cabinet.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved Mobile Device Manufacturing and EV Policy for two and three-wheelers, last year.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

