Govt evolved policies to control smog: adviser

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken special measures besides evolving long and short term policies to control smog in the country.

Addressing a press conference regarding 100-day performance on environment related issues in Lahore, he said the PTI government soon after coming into power formulated a comprehensive policy to monitor and overcome smog as there was no such policy before in the country.

He said that monitoring radars at Jail Road and Wagah Border were functioning which helped in identifying air quality index that was below than 200.

The air monitoring stations in and around Lahore were also being established, he added.

The adviser said that challans were issued to more than 4,000 kiln owners whereas about 70 percent small steel mills in provincial capital have been converted to modern technology to combat smog.

He said as many as 10,000 kiln owners have been directed to switch over to Zig-Zag technology to prevent smog situation and during a crackdown, 18,000 challans were issued to owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.

To a question, Amin Aslam said that the government would also take up the issue of trans-boundary pollution due to burning of crop leftover with India.

He said that there were four major sources of smog including smoke-emitting vehicles, brick kiln, industry and crop burning.

