Govt to expand scope of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that the scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program would be expanded for poverty eradication.

She said this while addressing as a panelist during the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meeting titled Protecting South Asia s Poor and Vulnerable Against COVID-19 and Beyond.

The South Asian event focused on the social protection programs as a cornerstone of relief and longer-term recovery.

This virtual event was a direct contribution to the central theme of the Annual Meetings of Supporting a Resilient Recovery: building resilience, improving inclusion, promoting economic growth, and sustaining businesses and jobs.

Last month, the federal government had decided to establish a cybercrime wing for Ehsaas programme with an aim to tighten nose around the impersonators pretending to be agents of the programme and deceiving people.

Read More: Govt decides to establish cybercrime wing for Ehsaas programme

Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr Sania Nishtar said that the move was taken to protest masses from the frauds being done under the name of the Ehasaas programme.

Dr Nishtar added that cybercrime wing would be established at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) office

Comments

comments