Govt decides to expose elements behind judge’s video tape

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that the government has decided to conduct a forensic audit of the controversial videotape, shared by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz to claim Nawaz Sharif’s innocence in the Al-Azizia corruption reference – to check its authenticity.

“Action will be taken against the media house, where the video was edited”, she said while addressing a presser in Sialkot.

The accountability court judge [Arshad Malik] had termed the video as “fake and baseless.”

“This government doesn’t put its responsibilities on the shoulders of others,” she said, adding baseless accusations were being made against government institutions.

She called the press conference ‘ridiculous’, and said they had wasted the time of the public by forging the facts.

She said all kinds of ‘tools’ of deception are contained in the box of the woman [Maryam Nawaz].

Furthermore, she stated that the group of deceivers has been continuously involved in deceiving the general public.

“Every [political] party has its code of conduct and ethics…, lamenting his helplessness, the chairman of the party was cornered,” she said.

“Maryam Nawaz is the champion of liars…she subjected her party to a ‘suicide blast’…It was just a stage for political point-scoring.”

She said it has always been the hallmark of the PML-N to target, challenge and malign the state institutions such as the judiciary. She said through such cheap tactics, they could not escape or avoid accountability.

“Those elements who prepared this audio and video will also be exposed…this video was prepared in a media house and a stern action will be taken against it as per the PEMRA rules and regulations,” she concluded.

Comments

comments