ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Sunday announced that government has extended the deadline of Asset Declaration Scheme for three more days, ARY News reported.

He announced the decision while addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and Federal Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

“We are extending the deadline of Asset Declaration Scheme by July 3 in the better interest of the people who wanted to gain benefit from the scheme,” he added.

More to follow…

