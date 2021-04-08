Govt extends Covid vaccination centres’ hours

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to facilitate the masses, the federal government on Thursday decided to extend COVID-19 vaccination centres’ hours in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the federal government, the vaccination centres’ will remain open from 8 am to 6 pm.

However, the Covid vaccination centres will remain shut on Friday in order to give rest to the administrative and medical staff, read the notification.

Earlier on April 7, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided closure of the COVID-19 vaccination centres across the country once a week.

The NCOC had approved the weekly holiday of coronavirus vaccination centres and issued directives to the provincial chief and health secretaries regarding its closure for a day in a week.

Sources had told ARY News that the vaccination centres will be closed on Friday in order to give rest to the administrative and medical staff. On the weekly holidary, the vaccination centres will complete their tasks including vaccine transfer and other related matters.

