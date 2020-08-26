Govt to provide all-out facilities to exporters: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was committed to provide all-out facilities to the exporters, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation of leading exporters, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran emphasized the need for greater focus on capitalizing country’s potential in services related exports.

In order to promote the process of industrialization in the country and to make our products competitive, the government has either eliminated or significantly reduced duties on hundreds of tariff lines involving raw material for the local industry, he added.

The premier said that refunds system has been streamlined to resolve liquidity issues of the exporters and industrialists.

PM Imran said that the government was pursuing ‘Made in Pakistan’ policy to promote export-led industrialization in the country.

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan’s economy was moving in the right direction and constantly showing growth in exports after a global slump caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on August 19, In order to further facilitate the exporters, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had enhanced the limit of refinancing provided to the banks under Exports Finance Scheme (EFS) by Rs100 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced that to promote export-oriented investment, Rs90 billion had also been allocated under Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF) for the ongoing fiscal year.

