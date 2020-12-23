Govt files reference in Supreme Court, seeks opinion over Senate Polls

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday filed a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution, ARY News reported.

President Arif Alvi after signing a reference with regard to the Senate elections, sent it to the apex court seeking its opinion.

In the reference, the government seeks guidance of the supreme court about holding the upcoming Senate polls through the open ballot.

The government has also sought opinion of the court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

The federal cabinet in its December 15 session, had decided to seek the opinion of the supreme court over the matter.

The government had earlier decided to hold the Senate polls through the open ballot to ensure transparency in the election.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan while talking to the media earlier said that the presidential reference will likely to be filed under Article 186 of the Constitution this week.

The AGP said that the government will seek the interpretation of Article 226 of the Constitution. Article 226 says all elections under the Constitution other than those of the prime minister and chief ministers shall be held through secret ballot.

Comments

comments