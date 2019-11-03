ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, hitting back at JUI-F chief Mualana Fazlur Rehman, said the government can’t be blackmailed through any threats.

Addressing a press conference alongside Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri following Maulana Fazl’s fiery speech, he said the government is ready to hold talks with the opposition.

She cleared that the government’s desire for talks should not be misconstrued as weakness.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already formed a powerful committee led by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for holding dialogue with the JUI-F.

Ms Awan said differences and issues should be resolved politically, expressing confidence the JUI-F chief will adopt a reconciliatory approach and eschew the path of chaos.

She said the government fully facilitated the protest of the JUI-F, allowing them to exercise their democratic right to protest.

She, however, regretted that Maulana Faz used inappropriate language about Prime Minister Khan.

Ms Awan said he used students of religious seminaries under the guise of religion for political gains.

Comments

comments