Govt paying special focus on human resources: Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that the provincial government was taking concrete measures for betterment of human resources.

He said this while talking to the founding director Institute for Development Studies and Practices, Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain Bakhtari in Quetta on Tuesday, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, Qurat-ul-Ain apprised the chief minister that her institution was especially focusing on academic research, human resource training and skill development.

On March 19, then finance minister Asad Umar had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed for the promotion of investment in human resource development.

This he had stated while expressing his views in the Human Resource Summit in the federal capital. He had maintained that investment in human resource development, health and education is very beneficial in the long run for the progress and development of any country.

