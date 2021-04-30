Govt forms committee to decide TLP plea against ban

ISLAMABAD: The government decided on Friday to form a three-member committee to decide the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) plea seeking review of its April 15 decision of banning the party over countrywide violent protests.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The meeting deliberated the TLP’s review application from all legal aspects and decided to constitute a three-member committee comprising senior officers of the ministries of interior and law to decide it.

The banned party submitted an appeal to the interior ministry the other day, requesting it to revisit the decision to ban it.

On April 15, the federal government banned the TLP after its supporters staged violent protests across the country after the arrest of their leader. A notification declaring TLP as a proscribed organisation was issued by the Ministry of Interior shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary to ban the party.

Addressing a press conference on April 21, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said the ban on the party was not being reversed. However, he added, it has 30 days to file an appeal against the government’s decision of banning it with the Ministry of Interior, after which a committee will be formed to decide the case.

