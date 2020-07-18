ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that despite massive disruptions in global air travel, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has fulfilled its promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and overseas workers from abroad, ARY News reported.

In a Tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said 250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home so far.

“Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis and our overseas workers,” he said in a Tweet.

Despite massive disruptions in global air travel, we have fulfilled our promise of bringing back stranded Pakistanis & our overseas workers.250,000 Pakistanis from around the world have been brought home. My govt will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2020

PM Imran said that his government will continue to support overseas Pakistanis in every way possible.

Last month, the prime minister had approved the resumption of international flights to help overseas Pakistanis who have suffered most during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the prime minister also appreciated the overseas Pakistanis for showing great courage during the coronavirus outbreak.

Read More: Pakistan resumes international flight operation from all airports

He also appreciated the philanthropic role played by Overseas Pakistani community in helping their brothers and sisters abroad during Covid19.

Comments

comments