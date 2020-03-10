Govt fully prepared to deal with coronavirus threat: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his satisfaction over the preventive measures taken against the novel coronavirus by the government, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that they were fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the emergency core group for the coronavirus preparedness and response, Mr Mirza said that they were making joint efforts in collaboration with the provincial governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As part of the preventive measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, all the passengers arriving in the country are being moved into quarantine for complete screening, he added.

Zafar Mirza said that they were providing the data of all the people arriving in the country to the provincial governments. He said that they were complying with the directions of the International Heath Regulation.

The special assistant confirmed that 16 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in the country so far.

Earlier in the day, two more confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) had surfaced in Sindh, revealed the Sindh Health Department.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department had said that one confirmed case of coronavirus had been reported in Hyderabad while the other case emerged in the provincial capital.

The person who tested positive for the disease in Hyderabad had flown back from Syria via Doha, while the Karachi coronavirus patient had returned from Dubai.

The spokesperson had said that family members and other relatives of both new coronavirus patients are being screened for the deadly coronavirus.

