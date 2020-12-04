Govt green-lights three national parks in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given approval for establishment of three national parks in Punjab.

Special Assistant to the CM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan tweeted today that one of the three proposed parks will be established over an area of 13,700 acres in Kallar Kahar salt range, while the two others include 8,740-acre Kehri Morat National Park and 38,874-acre Pibi Rasool National Park.

یہ پارکس ماحولیاتی آلودگی کم کرنے، نایاب جنگلی حیات کے تحفظ اور عوام کی تفریح کے علاوہ پنجاب میں ٹورازم کے فروغ میں معاون ثابت ہونگے۔

بزدار حکومت ماحولیاتی تحفظ اور عوامی دلچسپی کے کئی اور منصوبوں پر کام جاری رکھے ہوئے ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) December 4, 2020

These parks will not only help reduce environmental pollution, protect rare species of flora and fauna and promote tourism in Punjab but also provide people recreational spots, she said.

On Dec 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Himalaya and Nanga Parbat National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan aimed to protect endangered wildlife and promote eco-tourism in the area.

The newly notified ‘Himalaya National Park’ and the ‘Nanga Parbat NP’ comprise unique ecological areas with very rich high altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, Ibex, Markhors and Blue Sheep.

