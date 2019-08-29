Govt increases duration of gas bill payment from seven to 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The government has announced to increase the duration of gas bill payment from seven to 15 days, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a press conference, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar said the department will ensure the delivery of gas bills within 48 hours from the day of issuance. Then the consumers will have to pay the bill within 15 days since the day of issuance.

He told media that from September, an awareness campaign about gas consumption will be launched for few months.

In the campaign, people will be informed about the appropriate quantity of gas to be used for geysers, Babar added. “If people want, then we will fix timers on their geysers too.”

It has been made compulsory to give a gas connection to industries within 30 days, the adviser said.

He also told that a new policy regarding Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been formulated which will be announced next month.

“Now government’s Petroleum Departments will not provide LPG on the basis of quota system, but will rather adopt open transplant liter system,” Babar said.

He said the production of LPG can be boosted and “we are working on it.”

Comments

comments