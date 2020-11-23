Govt to seek international donors’ help to buy COVID vaccines

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to approach international donors for financial assistance to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The government will contact the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and UNICEF for funding for the bulk-buying of doses of the vaccine. The health ministry will approach the multilateral donors through the Economic Affairs Division.

It will negotiate with them for financial assistance or a loan with no strings attached, the sources said, adding the health ministry has begun working on a coherent plan for the purpose.

On November 20, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved a technical supplementary grant worth $150 million for the advance purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved the grant while chairing a session of the ECC wherein a six-point agenda, including funds allocation for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, came under discussion.

