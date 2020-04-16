Govt, IPPs agree to form committee for reducing power tariff

ISLAMABAD: A major progress was made in dialogues between the power division and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) for controlling the electricity tariff, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The federal government and IPPs have decided to constiute a technical team for the reduction of electricity tariff. The committee will be comprised of the representatives of Power Division and IPPs.

Moreover, the private sector showed agreement to review capacity payment system during the dialogues held under Power Policy 1994 and 2002.

It is also decided that the committee will be activated immediately to present a report within a few week.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub reppresented the federal government in the dialogues with the power providers. Omar Ayub said that power tariff was continuously increased during the last few years. He urged for the need of holding talks with the IPPs over electricity tariff.

Comments

comments