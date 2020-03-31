ISLAMABAD: Government has launched “Coronavirus information service” on Whatsapp to create awareness and deliver updates about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Prime Minister Office, people can get all coronavirus related information on the latest statistics and nearest labs by sending a message writing ‘Hi’ at 00923001111166.

The Coronavirus information service provides information in Urdu and six regional languages, including Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi and Kashmiri.

1) کورونا کے چیلنج سے نمٹنے کے لیے وفاقی حکومت کا ایک اور اقدام ملک کے طول و عرض میں کورونا کے بارے میں تمام ضروری معلومات مقامی زبانوں میں پہنچانے کے لیے وٹس ایپ ہیلپ لائن کا اجرا انگریزی، اردو، پنجابی، پشتو، سندھی، بلوچی اور کشمیری زبان پر مبنی ہیلپ لائن کا آغاز pic.twitter.com/GaTvmtwddS — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 31, 2020

The confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 1,865, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

According to the report, there are 652 cases in Punjab, 625 in Sindh, 221 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 153 in Balochistan, 58 in Islamabad, 148 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

The number of patients recovered from the virus stands at 57, whereas, 25 Pakistanis lost their lives and 11 remain critical in different hospitals, according to the national dashboard.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the establishment of youth force and public fund during his address to the nation to fight coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan said the world is fighting a war against coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan is also resisting the spread of the virus by utilising all available resources.

PM Khan said Corona Relief Tiger Force will be comprised of young doctors, drivers and people from any field which would be utilised to provide food and essential commodities to the areas likely to face lockdown. The force will also guide people for self-isolation inside their houses.

