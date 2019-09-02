Govt launches ‘first-ever’ WhatsApp polio helpline

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Babar Bin Atta announced on Monday the launch of a first-ever WhatsApp helpline where people can ask questions about the polio programme, lodge complaints and report on children missed out on anti-polio campaigns in any part of the country.

“Another First Ever by Pakistan Polio Programme. 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline. Any question ? Missed children ? Misconceptions? Complaints ? We are at your service with just a simple WhatsApp message. 0346 – 7776546,” he tweeted.

Another First Ever by Pakistan Polio Programme. 24/7 WhatsApp Polio Helpline. Any question ? Missed children ? Misconceptions? Complaints ? We are at your service with just a simple WhatsApp message. 0346 – 7776546. pic.twitter.com/aFC2ombPZa — Babar Atta (@babarbinatta) September 2, 2019

Shortly after the tweet, the focal person again took to the popular micro-blogging site to ask people to just send their queries via the WhatsApp helpline.

“Dear brothers & sisters this is a WhatsApp text helpline, since my tweet, there is a flurry of calls on the number. Please dont call, just send your query via WhatsApp Text,” he tweeted.

