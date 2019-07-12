Govt launches ‘Pakistan Health Knowledge Hub’ portal

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services on Friday launched the first ever health information portal titled ‘Pakistan Health Knowledge Hub’ (PHKH).

Addressing an event in connection with the launch of the portal, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, lauded the ministry’s efforts for developing a one-stop portal for provision of essential government documents, reports, strategies and legislation documents related to the health sector.

“We must make a shift in order to effectively utilise and implement the available information from routine public sector practice to ensuring its availability through the knowledge hub in real-time,” he said.

The special assistant stressed that the ministry needs to internally institutionalise this initiative and make all possible efforts to keep the knowledge hub updated with new information and documents.

“Pakistan Health Knowledge Hub is an open-access resource and will function as a technical resource for government officials, academics, researchers, policy developers and decision makers besides all members of the general public,” he said.

Comments

comments