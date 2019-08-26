Govt launches ‘Sehat Sahulat Program’ in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza on Monday launched the Sehat Sahulat Program for all districts of Azad Kashmir at a ceremony held in Muzaffarabad.

Addressing the ceremony Dr. Zafar Mirza said extending Health Cards facility to all districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Sehat Sahulat program will benefit 300,000 families of all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living below the poverty line.

Through Sehat Insaf cards, persons with disabilities and their registered families will also be provided with similar benefits without any poverty scoring.

Read also: PM Khan launches ‘Sehat Card Scheme

Dr Zafar Miza said the Sehat Sahulat Cards for the poor and vulnerable population of Azad Kashmir will bring a qualitative change in the health status of people of AJK.

Sharing details, Dr. Zafar Mirza said through this Social Health Protection initiative 300,000 families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs: 720,000/- from empaneled hospitals through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card includes open-heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical/surgical procedures.

Sehat Sahulat Program” in Pakistan, is one of the leading initiatives of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance are provided to poor families across the country.

Comments

comments