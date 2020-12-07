ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan has said the government will ensure the provision of power and energy to the establishment of Special Economic Zones under the CPEC Project.

Talking to the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong in Islamabad on Monday, the minister also apprised the Envoy about the initiatives by the current government to curb the distribution and transmission losses in the power sector.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress of power projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and agreed to continue the cooperation in the field of energy in mutual interest of both countries.

The focus of PTI government is to lower the cost of power generation by increasing Renewable Energy, he said and added that a sustainable and affordable structure of energy tariffs will be beneficial for positive economic trajectory of the country.

The Chinese ambassador while appreciating the government’s commitment to reform the energy sector said that China is keen to work with Pakistan in field of energy including power projects under CPEC.

He thanked and appreciated the efforts of the Government of Pakistan and Ministry of Energy to expedite the progress of power projects under CPEC.

Chairman CPEC Authority Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Mr. Tabish Gouhar & Secretary Power Ali Raza Bhutta were also present at the meeting.

