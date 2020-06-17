Huge quantity of govt medicines recovered from Larkana godown

LARKANA: Police on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of stolen medicines of government hospitals from a private godown in Larkana, ARY News reported.

Sources said that taking action on a tip-off, the police conducted raid at a godown in Ahsan colony area of Larkana and recovered hundreds of cartons filled with government medicines.

The police also arrested a suspected from the godown, the sources added. The police officials have also apprehended an owner of a private medical store in connection with the scam.

On the other hand, Larkana’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Masood Ahmed Bangash has formed a joint investigation team to probe into the drug scam.

Read More: Lack of anti-rabies vaccination in Sindh results in another death

Earlier on May 15, a child who had been bitten by a ‘mad dog’ and contracted rabies, died due to non-availability of vaccination for the age-old disease.

The child had been admitted in a hospital but after a month’s effort, lost his life battling the disease. Rizwan along with four more people had been bitten by a ‘mad dog’ a month back.

Comments

comments