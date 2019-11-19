Govt taking measures to mitigate effects of climate change: Malik Amin

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said that the government was working on a five-point agenda to manage the issues of climate change and pollution.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Malik Amin said that they were taking measures to mitigate the effects of climate change and working on progressive move toward the green economic growth.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, he said, “Currently Pakistan is facing two big challenges, pollution and climate change that are not only the environmental issues but have economic dimensions as well.”

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was among the top ten countries vulnerable to climate change over the past decade and we were paying high economic cost for that due to its geography and topography.

Talking about the five-point agenda, he said that the flagship program was to plant 10 billion trees to help the world and to help the Pakistan toward the green growth of economy.

The adviser maintained that the second agenda was the introduction of E-vehicles as 40% of greenhouse gasses emissions in Pakistan were due to existing transport system, so the reasons of introducing E vehicle is that they will reduce the emissions by 60 % ,cost of running the cars becomes cheaper , oil import will get decreased, and new industry will spark up in Pakistan, read the statement.

“The third initiative is ban on plastic bag that is successfully implemented in Islamabad, but we are working on it in all provinces of Pakistan,” he said and added that the fourth agenda was the CGP index that was district level index to manage the solid and liquid wastes, a big liability in Pakistan.

While the fifth agenda was restoration of ecosystem and ground water recharge initiative, the adviser added.

