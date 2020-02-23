Govt has moved SC for a better system in Karachi: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the federal government has moved the Supreme Court for the betterment of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering here, Umar said that betterment of the city is foremost priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the local government law in Sindh not meets the requirements of the constitution. “It is a law that denies empowerment of local representatives, and Karachi needs a government having administrative, financial and political powers”.

“To keep Karachi standing on its feet it needs an effective local government,” Asad Umar said. “The government has moved the Supreme Court for betterment of Karachi and a constitutional petition has been filed in the court by the prime minister and me as petitioners,” Umar said.

He urged for a local government in Karachi under Article 140-A of the constitution to ensure a local council system having financial and political powers.

