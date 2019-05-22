Govt working on new petroleum policy offering incentives: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: In order to capitalize the existing potential of the sector, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government was working on a new petroleum policy offering incentives to foreign exploration and production (E&P) companies and removing impediments in way to undertaking smooth and profitable business ventures.

Talking to a delegation of Kuwait Petroleum led by Chief Executive Officer Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah in Islamabad, PM Imran highlighted various steps taken by the government for improving ease of doing business and facilitation of foreign investment in the country.

According to a statement released from the PM House, the prime minister welcomed Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah and his delegation to Pakistan and assured government’s continued support to the company in their smooth business operations.

Read More: Saudi Arabia to provide oil credit facility to Pakistan

The Prime Minister appreciated company’s contribution towards imparting training to the local manpower in exploration and production sector.

Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah briefed the prime minister about Kuwait Petroleum’s business ventures in Pakistan since 1980s in the area of exploration. He evinced keen interest in further expanding business activities in the country.

Minister for Energy Mr. Omar Ayub Khan, Minister Energy Punjab Dr. M. Akhtar Malik, Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayauddin and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

