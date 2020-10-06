Govt has nothing to do with case against Nawaz, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and the prime minister have nothing to do with the treason case lodged against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and other party leaders, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, Shibli Faraz said that it might be possible that the first information report (FIR) had been registered against Nawaz Sharif by his own people to get political mileage.

He maintained the Punjab government has started investigations to unearth the truth behind the case and will find out the person who had lodged the FIR. The minister said that it was impossible for any prime minister to maintain a record of FIRs registered across the country.

Responding to a question, Shibli Faraz said, “When you speak in the language of Pakistan’s enemies, there is no need to say that you are not a patriot.”

He reiterated that PM Imran will not bow down to pressure tactics or blackmailing and added that he neither did nor allow anyone to do corruption in the country.

Read More: Federal cabinet decides crackdown on sugar hoarders

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a session of the federal cabinet to deliberate upon important national issues including inflation, railways and revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The cabinet members had welcomed the appointment of Dr Waqar Masood as special assistant on revenue. The cabinet also reviewed the government steps for reducing inflation.

During the briefing, PM Imran Khan had been informed that steps were being taken for decreasing the prices of essential commodities and artificial hike in flour rates will end after the wheat imports.

Comments

comments