Govt notifies 15 percent reduction in prices of 89 medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has notified reduction in prices of 89 medicines on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the federal cabinet reduced the prices in its meeting.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, has said that the federal cabinet had decided to reduce prices of 89 medicines by 15 per cent. He said the prices of several life-saving drugs have also been reduced.

The decision has now come into force with the notification.

The prices of the medicines have been reduced under the Drug Regulatory Act.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his instructions urged for an immediate implementation on the decision and directed stern against those taking more amount than the fixed price.

“The decision has been taken under the Medicine Pricing Policy 2018,” he said. The decision of drugs prices reduction will come into fore forthwith, he added.

The police will be reviewed and a new policy will be announced soon, he added.

Comments

comments