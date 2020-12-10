ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) notified on Thursday a Rs3,564 cut in the price of Remdesivir, a drug found to be effective in treating patients hospitalised with coronavirus.

According to the notification, the new price of 100mg vial of the antiviral is fixed at Rs5,680.

The drug regulator has asked firms importing Remesivir to mention the drug price on its packet.

On November 27, the federal cabinet had green-lighted a cut in the price of the antiviral.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had suggested a 38 per cent cut in 100 mg Remdesivir injection price and recommended fixing the rate at Rs5,680. A summary to this effect was sent to the federal cabinet by the health ministry for approval.

