ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Pervaiz Khattak on Tuesday offered the office of Deputy Chairman Senate to the JUI, ARY News reported.

Pervaiz Khattak and JUI Secretary General Abdul Ghafoor Haideri were jointly talking with media persons here.

“I offer Abdul Ghafoor Haideri to become our deputy chairman Senate,” Khattak said during the media talk.

“Are you nominated for the office of Senate deputy chairman,” a newsman questioned Ghafoor Haideri.

“I have not been formally informed by the PDM so far,” Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said. “Sadiq Sanjrani is chairman and we meet on and off,” he added.

“Could not say, who will be the chairman after March 12,” JUI leader further said. “Presently he is our chairman,” he said.

JUI Secretary General later denied any offer from the government for the Senate deputy chairman office.

“All parties’ members were present with the Senate chairman and nothing discussed over the matter in the meeting,” JUI leader said.

“Pervaiz Khattak talked before the media after the meeting,” Haideri said.

While denouncing the government minister’s offer JUI leader said, “the offer from the government, which is not recognized by the opposition, have no value for us.” “We are bound to the PDM decision as the alliance has been united and on same page,” Maulana Haideri said.

“The ministers are using delaying tactics to save the drowning boat of the government,” he added.

Earlier, a meeting of the steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decided to give the deputy chairman Senate office to the JUI-F.

The session of the PDM steering committee concluded after deciding about offices of the deputy chairman and the opposition leader in the Senate.

The committee in its session today decided to give the deputy chairman’s office to the JUI-F and the leader of the opposition’s seat to the PML-N, sources said.

