Govt orders instalment of electricity bills to facilitate nationals amid COVID-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub on Wednesday said that the government has facilitated people by allowing them to pay their electricity bills into three instalments, ARY News reported.

Omar Ayub, while talking to ARY News’ programme ‘Power Play’, said the facility is introduced for those consumers using 300 units.



He detailed that gas consumers could also pay their bills into three instalments, whereas, the gas bills of March, April and May will have to be paid within 9 months. The concerned authorities will further review the situation for power bills after June.

The minister said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving special attention over providing relief to Pakistanis. The government is taking steps to resolve all issues. The credit of this relief packages goes to our economic team.”

“In these days, we are facing an uncertain situation due to spread of coronavirus pandemic. However, we have to continue working for the national economy. The state authorities have clarified IMF and World Bank that the interests of the nationals are on top,” said Ayub.

The minister said that the government will do whatever it is best for the country as national interests are always a top priority. He vowed to adopt further steps for bringing stability in the prices.

