Govt ordinance stands void with Supreme Court opinion: Khosa

ISLAMABAD: The government’s ordinance stands void with the Supreme Court’s opinion over the Presidential Reference seeking open ballot for Senate election, Sardar Latif Khosa said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has authority and responsibility to ensure transparent elections, Latif Khosa said while commenting on the Supreme Court’s opinion over the Presidential Reference.

“The Supreme Court when gives a decision it determines the direction,” Khosa commented.

Khosa, a former Attorney General, said that it will be upto the election commission to decide the mechanism for scrutiny of the ballot in the Senate election.

“The government had sought the advice of the apex court over the matter and the court has given its opinion,” he said. “The court’s advice goes against the government,” he said.

“The court has given its ruling under the Article 226 and all institutions are bound to accept the supreme court’s decision,” he further said.

The Supreme Court ruled today that the forthcoming Senate elections are to be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The apex court’s 4:1 majority decision, however, held that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is empowered to take all measures, including the use of the latest technology, to hold free and fair elections and curb corrupt practices under Article 218 of the Constitution.

A five-judge larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed pronounced the reserved opinion.

