Govt decides not to increase petroleum prices for July

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided not to increase the petroleum prices for the month of July, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The current prices of the petroleum will remain in effect for the month of July, said a notification by the petroleum ministry.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs 2.30 per litre in diesel prices and Rs 0.26 per litre in light diesel oil.

The regulator had recommended to cut petrol price by Rs 0.77 per litre and Rs 2.94 per litre decrease in the kerosene oil.

Earlier in May, the federal government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 4.26 and Rs 4.5 per litre respectively for the month of June.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, the new petrol and high-speed diesel prices will be Rs112.68 and Rs126.82 per litre respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel saw an increase of Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per litre respectively. Kerosene oil will now coast Rs98.46 a litre while light diesel will be sold at Rs88.62 per litre.

