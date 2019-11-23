Govt working on policies to boost exports: Dawood

KARACHI: Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Textile Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said that the government was making policies to increase export and decrease import for the economic stability in the country.

Presiding over a meeting about “Export Strategy” in Karachi, Dawood said the government wanted to support local industry through offering lucrative incentives to industrialists and businessmen.

The advisor said the government was working on short and long term policies simultaneously to boost economy of the country.

Earlier on November 18, then Planning minister Khusro Bakhtiar had said that under China Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) next phase, the industrial base of the country would be expanded which would help in increasing the country’s exports.

Addressing the 3rd annual two-day conference on CPEC Consortium of Universities in Islamabad, he had said the Chinese government was investing one billion dollars in the socio-economic sector in two years including cooperation in higher education.

The minister had said that China had a total trade volume worth $4000 billion with the world; however, Pakistan had only $ 80 billion of trade with the global market.

