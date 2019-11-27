Govt prepares new draft to remove SC objections on COAS’ extension

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has prepared a new draft to remove objections raised by the Supreme Court (SC) in the extension/reappointment of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during an important meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to consult a case regarding Army Chief General Bajwa’s extension in SC.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت اہم مشاورتی اجلاس ختم وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت اہم مشاورتی اجلاس ختم — سپریم کورٹ میں زیرسماعت کیس سے متعلق مشاورت کی گئی — عدالتی اعتراضات دور کرنے سے متعلق ڈرافٹ تیار — کابینہ سے سرکولیشن سمری کے زریعے منظوری لیے جانے کا امکان#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Army chief Gen Bajwa also attended the meeting.

Sources said the meeting decided to take another approval from the cabinet through the circulation summary.

Meanwhile, PM Khan has summoned a Parliamentary Party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday (tomorrow) at Parliament House.

The meeting will discuss the overall economic and political situation of the country, said sources.

COAS Bajwa’s Extension: SC Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today resumed the hearing of the case regarding the extension in service of COAS Bajwa.

Read More: SC suspends notification of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Khosa remarked that the amendment in Army Rule could not be applied to the rank of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the Army Chief is a commander which is a separate category.

Justice Khosa questioned Farogh Naseem for the time for the retirement of the Army Chief. Naseem answered that the tenure of COAS Bajwa will expire on Thursday’s 12:00 midnight.

Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister yesterday, represented Army chief.

The hearing will be resumed on Thursday (tomorrow) at 1:00 pm.

