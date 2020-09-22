ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday announced to reduce prices of key lifesaving drugs, including Remdesivir, being used for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said the price of Remdesivir, an experimental drug used for the treatment of Covid-19, has been reduced to Rs8,400 from Rs10,873.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He further said that the prices of 94 medicines have been rationalized to ensure the availability of quality medicines at reasonable rates.

Responding to a question, Dr Faisal Sultan said the situation with regard to COVID-19 is stable in the country and better compliance of the SOPs is being witnessed in the schools.

The special assistant stressed the need for wearing masks, observing social distancing, and keep washing hands with short intervals to protect ourselves from coronavirus.

Read More: FBR abolishes duty, tax on import of Remdesivir drug

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, said the cabinet held a detailed discussion on the anti-rape Investigation and Prosecution Bill in view of growing incidents of rape. He said the Bill suggests exemplary punishments for rapists, use of modern technology in investigating such cases and the protection of rape victims.

“The proposed bill will cover the loopholes in the existing laws,” he said and added that the final draft of the bill will be presented in the next cabinet meeting.

READ MORE: Govt ensuring availability of remdesivir for critical Covid-19 patients: Mirza

It is pertinent to mention here that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) back in June had issued registration letters for import and manufacturing of remdesivir used for critically ill patients of COVID-19.

The spokesperson said COVID-19 drug was approved for emergency use in a special emergency meeting in order to ensure early availability.

Comments

comments