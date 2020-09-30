ISLAMABAD: After remaining closed for more than six months due to coronavirus pandemic, govt and private sector schools have resumed primary level classes from Wednesday (today), under strict COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The educational institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) including the use of masks and hand sanitizers besides social distancing to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

It is to be mentioned here that all the educational institutions in Sindh had already been reopened on September 28.

The decision to reopen primary schools across the country was taken in the National Comand and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting, yesterday.

Read more: Primary schools across Pakistan to reopen tomorrow: Shafqat Mahmood

Briefing the media after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said the decision to reopen primary schools was taken in consultation with all the provinces as well as Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Shafqat Mahmood had said a mere 0.8 per cent of the samples taken at education institutions after they resumed on-campus classes turned out to be positive for Covid-19. “The decision regarding school reopening was made keeping in view children’s future,” he maintained.

