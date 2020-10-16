Govt all set to procure buses for Karachi’s Green Line BRT

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Friday that the federal government has completed the tender process for the purchase of buses for Karachi’s Green Line BRT, ARY News reported.

Sindh governor while chairing a high-level meeting regarding the ongoing development projects in the port city, Imran Ismail said that govt has completed the tender process and will issue in the next two months.

The Sindh governor announced that buses for Karachi’s Green Line BRT will reach Karachi in the next 7-8 months.

“Federal government will award tender for Green Line buses in next two months,” he said and added that 50 fire tenders would be handed over to Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation (KMC) in March 2020.

He told the meeting that federal government has decided to construct 42 R.O plants in the Tharparkar district.

It may be noted that Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which includes 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground and has 25 stations.

The state-of-art underground bus terminal with parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish.

The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

Last week, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over the second Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PCIC) meeting in Karachi to discuss ongoing development projects in the metropolis.

The meeting discussed purchasing buses for Green Line for which it was proposed to procure electric buses. The buses will be operated by a private company.

