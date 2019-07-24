Govt proposes to set up media courts

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Media and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government has put forth a suggestion to Pakistan Broadcast Association (PBA) for setting up media courts.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, the PM’s aide said media organizations approach courts over decisions given by the government or institutions, which wastes resources and time. Therefore, “there is a proposal of establishing media courts which will only deal with media-related matters.”

“The PBA came up to me with their complaints against PEMRA,” and we believe that there should not be any discrimination against anyone, the SPAM said.

These courts will promptly address the grievances of media workers, she assured. “The government wants a solution to the issue of firing journalists from organizations.”

“We want to take the input of media workers over their rightful demands through the PBA,” Awan said adding that the government wants to introduce media courts with consensus.

The SAPM also told that the government will soon unveil a digitalization policy to resolve the issues related to digital channels and overall social media regulation since these domains do not come under the jurisdiction of PEMRA.

Appreciating the role of media, Awan said, “All soldiers sitting inside media houses are standing with the state for the unity of Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan considers media as his partner, she added.

