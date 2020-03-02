Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Govt to continue pursuing measures to curb inflation: PM Imran    

PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the federal cabinet for its decisions to reduce inflation and provide relief to the common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed that the government will continue pursuing measures to curb inflation, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that inflation rate for February shows decline by more than 2 per cent as compare to  January 2020.

 

Read More: Slowly, steadily building towards ‘State of Madina’ model: PM Imran Khan

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the ceremony held for the biggest scholarship program for deserving students in Pakistan, had said that through the program he aimed to cultivate and bring forth the most talented youth of Pakistan forward and provide them with a good base in education.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion had said that it had been his mission to ensure that the people of Pakistan were looked after in the best way possible, he had emphasised that the youth of the country were its future and giving them the best available resources for their growth was the government’s primary responsibility.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM seeks comprehensive plan to overhaul Pakistan Railways

Business

Financial indicators hopeful, inflation will come down in few months: Reza Baqir

Pakistan

Saudi deputy defence minister meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Pakistan

Call-up notice issued to PPP leader’s deceased brother withdrawn, probe ordered


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close