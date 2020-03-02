Govt to continue pursuing measures to curb inflation: PM Imran    

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the federal cabinet for its decisions to reduce inflation and provide relief to the common man, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday vowed that the government will continue pursuing measures to curb inflation, ARY News reported.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran said that inflation rate for February shows decline by more than 2 per cent as compare to January 2020.

Good to see Cabinet decisions to reduce inflation, incl subsidy on products through Utility Stores, starting to bear fruit. Inflation rate for Feb shows decline by more than 2% versus Jan. We will continue pursuing measures to bring down inflation & reduce burden on citizens — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2020

Earlier int he day, Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing the ceremony held for the biggest scholarship program for deserving students in Pakistan, had said that through the program he aimed to cultivate and bring forth the most talented youth of Pakistan forward and provide them with a good base in education.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion had said that it had been his mission to ensure that the people of Pakistan were looked after in the best way possible, he had emphasised that the youth of the country were its future and giving them the best available resources for their growth was the government’s primary responsibility.

