Govt not to compromise on quality of COVID-19 vaccine: Dr. Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the government will prefer to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data, ARY News reported.

Talking to a private news channel, Dr. Faisal said six that major international pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of developing the coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be contacted in this regard.

He said, “Providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people is a target, however, it is important to be completely safe instead of low cost.”

The special assistant made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of the vaccine.

Read More: ‘Pakistan writes letter to Gavi for supply of COVID-19 vaccine’

Earlier on December 24, Pakistan had written a letter to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for provision of COVID-19 vaccine free of cost as well as on concessional price to the country, citing the health ministry sources.

The sources at the Ministry of National Health Services had disclosed that Pakistan had requested to Gavi, to supply the coronavirus vaccine free of cost for 20 percent of its population.

The vaccine alliance had also been requested for supply of coronavirus vaccine on concessional rate for other 20 pct population of the country.

