Govt committed to provide quality healthcare to people: Dr.Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said reforms process continues to improve the health sector and government is committed to provide quality healthcare to people.

Addressing a conference on family medicine in Islamabad, he said quality of healthcare is very important and there should be acceptable minimum standard of it, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said for this purpose the government is taking it as a challenge.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said National Health Service or National Health Policy is not limited to public sector alone. Rather, it equally includes the private sector as the government is only able to provide 30 percent healthcare services to the population.

Therefore, encouraging private health sector is mandatory.

Emphasizing the focus on primary healthcare, Special Assistant on Health said health indicators can improve only when basic health needs of the people are catered to.

He said 70 to 80 percent essential health services can be provided at primary healthcare level.

