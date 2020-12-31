Govt raises petrol price for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday increased the price of petrol by Rs2.31 per litre for the next 15 days, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the price of petrol has been raised by Rs2.31 to Rs106 per litre from the existing Rs103.69. Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been hiked by Rs1.80 to Rs110.24 from the current price of Rs108.44.

The price of kerosene oil has been pushed up by Rs3.36 per litre while the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs3.95 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from 1st of January 2021.

In order to provide relief to the masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan partially rejected the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which had recommended to hike prices of the petroleum products by up to Rs10 per litre.

Read More: Fuel prices likely to go up from Jan 1: sources

Earlier on December 27, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended a hike in prices of the petroleum products for the month of January 01.

According to sources, the petrol prices from January 01 are likely to be increased by Rs 2.76 per litre while diesel will go up by Rs 3.12 per litre.

The Ogra had conveyed a summary to the petroleum division for changes in fuel prices for 15 days from January 01. However, a final decision in this regard will be made by the petroleum division after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Comments

comments