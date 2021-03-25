Govt raises profit rates on national savings schemes

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has notified an increase in profit rates on various National Savings schemes, ARY News reported Thursday.

According to the notification, the new profit rates will be applicable from March 25 (today).

The profit rate on Pensioners Benefit Account has been increased to 11.52 per cent from 11.28pc whereas Shuhada Welfare Account will fetch 11.52pc returns instead of 11.28pc.

The profit rate on Special Savings Certificates will be 8.80pc instead of 8.40pc.

Special Savings Certificate of Rs100,000 will give Rs4,400 profit instead of Rs4,200, annually while Rs100,000 Behbood Savings Certificate Rs940 instead of Rs960.

The profit rate on Rs100,000 Regular Income Certificate has been increased to Rs780 from Rs750 while Rs100,000 Short Term Saving Certificate will give Rs7400 profit.

The profit rate on saving accounts will remain unchanged, the notification said.

