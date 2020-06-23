Govt decides to refund money to Hajj applicants

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on Tuesday announced to refund the money deposited by the successful applicants for Government Hajj Scheme-2020 after Saudi Arabia had limit the number of pilgrims owing to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Noorul Haq Qadri said that the Hajj applicants will be informed via SMS about the procedure to receive the amount. He maintained that they were preparing a strategy to return the money to the applicants.

Lauding the Saudi government’s decision, the minister said that they took the decision according to shariat. On the occasion, he thanked the Saudi minister for taking him into confidence over the issue ahead of the announcement.

Pakistan government backed the Saudi government’s decision, he said and added that Riyadh has always ensured best facilities for the pilgrims.

Read More: Saudi Arabia announces decision on Hajj 2020

Earlier on June 22, Saudi government had announced its much-awaited decision on Hajj 2020, announcing to hold the annual pilgrimage in a limited manner amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry had taken to Twitter to convey the official decision on Hajj 2020.

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases globally, it had been decided that people from different nationalities living in Saudi Arabia will only be allowed to perform Hajj that year.

Comments

comments